Church Usher Steals Phone During Crossover Service

A Nigerian man has taken to the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to lament after his cross-over service ran late. The man identified as @folastag shared a tweet, saying that the cross-over service in his church finished at 11:am on Wednesday, January 1.

His tweet received a lot of reactions on the platform with many wondering why the service went on for so long. Some even joked that the pastor wanted to cross-over to 2021.

However, @folastag made it known that it was not the service that made them stay late but a missing phone. He said their pastor made them stay back.

According to him, their pastor told them all to stay back after their service when he discovered that a member’s phone was missing.

The Twitter user said the phone was later found with their head usher, who claimed that the phone looked like his own.

See Post Here: