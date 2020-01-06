“Convince Offset To Move To Nigeria With Me “, Cardi B Says As She Shares His Agbada Photo

American rapper, Cardi B has taken to Twitter to urge Nigerians to convince her husband, Offset to move to Nigeria with her.

The tweet comes after the 27-year-old rapper reacted to Donald Trump’s order that led to the killing of an Iranian military leader, General Qasem Soleimani.

The news of his death sparked outrage as the country’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei promised ‘harsh vengeance’ on America.

Reacting, the US rapper said she will be filing for Nigerian citizenship, against the fears that Americans will henceforth be unsafe in the world.