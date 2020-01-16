Davido And His Crew Filmed Singing Akanchawa Inside Studio

Popular artiste, Davido and his entire DMW crew were recently filmed recording a Nigerian household song in the studio.

The singer and his crew could be seen shirtless and sweating as they sang, “Akanchawa” at the top of their lungs.

Information Nigeria recalls the praise jam was sang by Princess Njideka Okeke and it is a song that will fade regardless of the language.

It is however uncertain if the song will be released or they were messing around under the influence of alcohol.

Watch the video below: