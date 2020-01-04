Diane Defines Progress In Her Own Words As She Shares New Photo

2019 ex-Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Diane Russet has redefined progress in her own words.

Taking to her Instagram page on Saturday, 4th December, the reality TV star stated that progress is dancing to the same song you used to cry to.

Also, she accompanied the definition with a rare photo that has set social media on fire and we feel you need to have a look.

She wrote:

Progress is dancing to the same song you used to cry to .