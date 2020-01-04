Diane Defines Progress In Her Own Words As She Shares New Photo

by Eyitemi Majeed
Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Diane
Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Diane

2019 ex-Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Diane Russet has redefined progress in her own words.

Taking to her Instagram page on Saturday, 4th December, the reality TV star stated that progress is dancing to the same song you used to cry to.

Read Also: She Looks Pregnant- Fans React As BBNaija;s Diane Steps Out For Movie Premiere

Also, she accompanied the definition with a rare photo that has set social media on fire and we feel you need to have a look.

She wrote:

Progress is dancing to the same song you used to cry to .

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Diane
0

You may also like

One person killed, as smugglers and Custom officers clash in Ogun State

WWE’s Nikki Bella ‘speechless’ after ex John Cena announces on TV that he wants to father her kids

Ooni of Ife donates N5 million for beauty pageant show

Nigeria Army confirms death of officer in Ikorodu

Victor Moses returns for the blues as Chelsea seals UEFA Champions league spot

Aviation authority refutes grounding Air Nigeria

Omoni Oboli

Nollywood Actress Omoni Oboli, Husband Celebrate Wedding Marriage Anniversary (Photo)

Teacher Sentenced to Jail for Cutting Her Female Student’s Hair

DETERMINED: Chelsea Table New Offer for Highly Rated Victor Moses

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *