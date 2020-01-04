Singer, Larry Gaga Smells Tacha While Hugging Her (Video)

A video trending online captures the moment singer and producer, Larry Gaaga could be seen smelling reality star, Tacha after they were entangled in a warm embrace.

The duo were spotted hanging out on Friday and it appears the reality star is set to make another appearance on a song.

In the video, the record label executive also placed a kiss on the side of the controversial BBNaija housemate’s head while referring to her as “His Tacha”.

Information Nigeria recalls Tacha was also seen lending her voice to the singer, Slimcase during a studio session.

Watch the video below: