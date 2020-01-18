E-Money Named ‘Young Business Guru’ of 2019 (Photo)

Five-star music owner, Emeka Okonkwo also known as E-Money has been named the ‘Young Business Guru’ of 2019 courtesy of Tentacle Magazine.

The music executive made this known via his Instagram page on Friday, 17th January.

“Grateful to the good guys at Tentacle Magazine who found me worthy to be named as ‘Young Business Guru’ of 2019.

“In 2020, (The Five Star Group) will do more with strategic and savvy business innovations to help in developing the country and improving the lives of our people.”