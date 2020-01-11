First Time I Set My Eyes On You, I Fell With You – Beverly Osu Gushes Over BBNaija’s Bassey

Nigeria actress and model and former Big Brother housemate Beverly Osu, has taken to social media to gush over former BBNaija housemate Bassey.

Beverly, shared a photo of Bassey on her page and penned down a short but sweet message, revealing that they have shared some very wonderful memories together.

Read Also: My Sexuality Will Be Questioned In 2020 – Beverly Osu

”First time I set my eyes on you ,I fell With you and from that moment I’ve shared some of the most wonderful memories, and most of them we shall not talk about out loud.

May your success always be shared in peace, love and appreciation. you are such a great mind. Happy birthday to my best friend, you are a superstar, you will take the world to the next level. Happy birthday to you sweet love.

@real_bassey 💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋”