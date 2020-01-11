Omoni Oboli, Jade Osiberu Protest Aganist The Suspension Of Sugar Rush From The Cinemas

by Amaka Odozi

Nigerian actress, Omoni Oboli and movie producer, Jade Osiberu have been driven to take action against the order of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) to suspend Sugar Rush from the cinemas.

Nigerian actress, Omoni Oboli

The movie, which was screening across the  nation, was put to a halt over issues said to be beyond control.

Oboli reposted a post by Osiberu, urging Nigerians to continue being positive as actions are being made to bring back the movie as soon as possible.

The actress captioned the post with the words;

BRING SUGAR RUSH BACK”

0

