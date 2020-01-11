I Do Not Mean Most Of The Things I Say – Juliet Ibrahim Tell Bloggers

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim has slammed bloggers over the many stories they have written about her.

The mom of one and actress who has been in the ends for quite a number of times these past few weeks, took to her IG to state that bloggers keep writing things about her that she says but does not mean.

”Sometimes they write what I say not what I mean… –

Outfit @pierce_clothing

Makeup @jstonezmakeover

Stylist @styledbytimi

Lashes @shadesbyjulietibrahim

Hair @tantalstyles.’

Juliet made news a while back following the end of her relationship with Nigerian artiste Iceberg Slim.