“I Never Asked For A Lift” – Sophia Momodu Hits Back At Davido

Singer, Davido’s first babymama, Sophia Momodu has taken to social media in a bid to clear her name as she revealed that she never asked the singer for a lift on his private jet.

The fashion entrepreneur had initially gone ahead on Instagram to respond to the singer’s claims that she and their daughter would have flown economy if it wasn’t for him.

The single mom of one stated she only flies first class or business class.

Still upset about her baby daddy’s post, Momodu took to Snapchat to write;

“I’m about to burn this whole shit down cos I neverrrrr asked for a lift”

See the post below: