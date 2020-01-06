Its A Slight Increment: Electricity DisCos Speak On New Tariff

The electricity distribution companies (DisCos) has announced that the proposed new tariff will take effect begin from April 2020.

This comes after the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) announced a review of the multi-year tariff order (MYTO) 2015 and the minimum remittance order (MRO).

In a statement issued on Monday, Sunday Oduntan, executive director, research and advocacy, Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), umbrella body of the DisCos, described the review as a “slight increment”.

“The Tariffs shall remain the same as they presently are (i.e. 2015 levels) until April 01, 2020 when there will be a slight increment to cater for tariff shortfalls which shall be gradually passed on to the consumer until this is fully completed by the end of 2021,” Oduntan said.

“In view of the foregoing, we state emphatically that there shall be no change or increase in the existing Electricity tariff until April 01, 2020 when the new adjusted tariffs shall begin to gradually reflect the dynamism of our macro-economy.

“We sincerely hope that this statement substantially clarifies the accurate position and allays any fears and concerns, our esteemed customers may have.”