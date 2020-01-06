Don Jazzy Poses With Mystery Woman In Mavin Records HQ (Photo)

Mavin Records Boss, Don Jazzy has set social media abuzz as he was recently spotted holding a mystery woman at the Mavins Headquarters.

The music executive could be seen holding the lady on the waist with a big smile as they posed for a picture.

The photo was discovered on the Instagram page of mystery lady identified as Lisa Yaro.

Yaro had captioned the image;

“Great convo & vibes the other day w/ @donjazzy 😊🇳🇬👏🏾”

Fans of the music excutive are anxious to know if the lady is a new addition to his record label or his lover.

See the photo below: