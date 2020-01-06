Don Jazzy Poses With Mystery Woman In Mavin Records HQ (Photo)

by Amaka Odozi

Mavin Records Boss, Don Jazzy has set social media abuzz as he was recently spotted holding a mystery woman at the Mavins Headquarters.

Don Jazzy
Nigerian Music Producer Don Jazzy

The music executive could be seen holding the lady on the waist with a big smile as they posed for a picture.

The photo was discovered on the Instagram page of mystery lady identified as Lisa Yaro.

Yaro had captioned the image;

“Great convo & vibes the other day w/ @donjazzy 😊🇳🇬👏🏾”

Fans of the music excutive are anxious to know if the lady is a new addition to his record label or his lover.

Read Also: Basketmouth Mocks Speed Darlington Over His Presidential Ambition

See the photo below:

Tags from the story
don jazzy, Lisa Yaro
0

You may also like

Comedienne Princess Reveals How She Coped With Her Divorce

Nicki Minaj, Drake and Lil Wayne reunite

Weird MC Remembers Late Mom On Her Birthday

Charly Boy – “Beautiful Women No Nothing About Love…”

Fans Turn Whistleblowers As Kcee Displays Wads Of Cash On Social Media

“Fela is the only one i respect, others should go and sleep” – Oritsefemi declares

“They Can’t Write My History Without You In It” – Tiwa Savage Appreciates Teebillz

‘It Is True, I Am Married’ – Dee One #BBNaija

Phyno Denies Rumors Claiming He Impregnated Rita Edmond

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *