Lionel Messi Emerges Footballer With Highest Goals, Top Assist Of Last Decade

by Olayemi Oladotun

Barcelona and Argentina captain, Lionel Messi has emerged as the footballer with the highest goals and assists in the world in the just concluded decade.

The Barcelona forward scored 522 goals in 521 for club and country between 2010-2019 to emerge as the highest goalscorer, while he also gave 201 assists in the same period.

The Argentine finished ahead of his rival, Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 477 in 489 appearances in the goal scoring chart.

Barcelona team mate, Luis Suarez was the second player to appear on both goal scoring and assist lists alongside the Argentine.

See the top ten below:

