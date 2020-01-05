Masquerade Shows Off ‘Zanku’ Skills (Video)

A viral video of a masquerade showing off his ‘Zanku’ dance steps has gotten people talking on social media.

Masquerade in Nigeria in recent months have been engaging surprising acts and this new development is not coming as a surprise after seeing a masquerade beaten by soldiers.

Recently a masquerade and a Pastor went off against each other in a market place.

Now in a new video, the masquerade who was been cheered on by onlookers vibed off to rapper, Zlatan’s song.

Watch the video below: