Masquerade Shows Off ‘Zanku’ Skills (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

A viral video of a masquerade showing off his ‘Zanku’ dance steps has gotten people talking on social media.

Masquerade
Masquerade dancing

Also Read: Pastor, Masquerade Go Eyeball-To-Eyeball During Evangelism In Market Place (VIDEO)

Masquerade in Nigeria in recent months have been engaging surprising acts and this new development is not coming as a surprise after seeing a masquerade beaten by soldiers.

Recently a masquerade and a Pastor went off against each other in a market place.

Now in a new video, the masquerade who was been cheered on by onlookers vibed off to rapper, Zlatan’s song.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

😂😂😂

A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on

Tags from the story
Masquerade, Zanku
0

You may also like

Buzzing Today: Buhari Commissions Trains as Fulani Herdsmen Go On ‘Butchery’ Spree

Atiku’s campaign spokesman, Gbenga Daniels directs supporters to vote, Apc’s Dapo Abiodun for Ogun state governorship

Shocking !!! Motorcycle Rider murdered because of N150

Here’s what Nigerians are saying about allegations Buhari’s family own Etisalat and Keystone bank

''CAN, PFN, and church leaders are not concerned about what's going on but let Buhari Attend Islamic meeting now they will issue 10 press release'' - Nigerians Come For Christian Body For Keeping Silent On Coza Pastor's Rape Saga

#COZA: ”I wIll Wire N1 Million To The Course Of Fighting The Case” – Banky W, Dr Joe Abah, Mazi Chima Pledge Financial Support

Powerful Earthquake Hits New Zealand, Causes Tsunami

Fani-Kayode comes for RCCG for turning its back on young minister who committed suicide

Allen Onyema Not A Fraudster: Fani-Kayode

Wakanda Forever seems to be the new viral pose at Nigerian wedding receptions (Photos)

I will name the governors who financed Linda Ikeji – Kemi Olunloyo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *