Mercy Aigbe Releases Stunning New Images As She Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe is a year older today and has taken to social media to release stunning new images of herself.

In one of the photos shared on her IG page, Mercy penned a piece thanking God for how far he has brought her.

In her words;

”If I had 10,000 tongues it won’t be enough 🙏🙏🙏🙏

Where and how do I even begin to count how you blessed me in 2019? Even tho I am underserving, Jehovah you showed me too much love! … Who am I that you are this mindful of me ABBA FATHER! … you elevated my status and blessed me even beyond my expectations… Ajoke aiye, Agbanilagbatan, Aribirabata, Oyigiyigi, Covenant Keeping God! Jehovah Overdo, Oba ti o kan okuta igun ipile aiye, God of Yesterday, Today and Forever, Aleselewi, Alewilese …. Papa I return all glory, honor and adoration to your holy name 🙏

Happy birthday to me once again and HAPPY NEW YEAR everyone! This 2020 shall be our year of heaven on earth in Jesus Name!”

See more photos below;