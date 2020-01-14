Mercy Reveals How Much She Bought Her 4-Bedroom Duplex

by Eyitemi Majeed
Mercy Eke
BBNaija Winner Mercy Eke

News recently filtered in that 2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke acquired a luxurious apartment in choice area.

Well, the reality TV star has finally revealed that she forked out as much as 75 million Naira to acquired the edifice.

She made this known via her official Twiter handle on Monday, 13th December while replying one of her fans who listed her achievements.

Also, she revealed that she made the payment at once and not in bits.

She wrote:

