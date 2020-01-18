Entertainment

Nigeria Is A Jungle, Leave Now – Bisi Alimi Tells LGBTQ Community

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Bisi Alimi
Bisi Alimi

Openly gay Nigerian man Bisi Alimi has shared a piece of advice to all gay Nigerian living in the country.

Bisi who is married now and now lives abroad with his husband, took to his page to share a post which reads thus; ”Dear Nigerian LGBTQ Individuals, if you can find your way out of Nigeria please do it. To be honest, start investing in getting out of that jungle. Your future matters.”

Read Also: Many Of Us Can’t Spend 3 Hours Of The Day With Our Family – Bisi Alimi

Bisi went on to caption the post; ”Enough said……. That jungle is designed to kill you and your dreams!”

