One Of T.B Joshua’s 2020 Prophecies Come To Pass (Details)

Exactly three days after the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet Temitope Joshua released his prophecies for 2020, one of them have already come to pass.

The 11th one wherein the cleric warned against rift, disunity, and breakaway in the British Royal family has already come into manifestation.

The prophecy reads: “Pray for unity and understanding among the Royal Family – because of what I am seeing.”

Read Also: Fani Kayode Shares All The Prophecies TB Joshua Revealed To Him That Came To Pass

In fulfilment of the prophecy, Harry and Meghan have announced their decision to resign as senior royals of the British family house.