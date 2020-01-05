Rapper, Eldee Flaunts Cute Family Photos Of Wife, Kids (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Eldee
Nigerian US-based Rapper, Eldee

Popular Nigerian rapper, Lanra Dabiri, Popularly known as  Eldee The don has shared a beautiful photo of himself and his family.

The rapper who relocated to the United States Of America a decade ago has proved successful in raising a beautiful family.

In the beautiful photo he shared, the Dabiri’s were seen serving happiness and joy.

Flaunting his wife and daughters in this new photo, Eldee is showing how his life has transformed since moving to the United States.

See Photo Here:

Eldee
Eldee and his family
