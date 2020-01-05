Esther Rocks Frodd On The Dance Floor (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Esther Agunbiade rocked her best friend on the reality show, Frodd on the dance floor.

BBNaija Finalist Frodd
BBNaija Finalist Frodd and Former Housemate Esther

Recall that some days ago, Frodd celebrated his birthday and Esther, his love interest on the reality show penned an heartfelt birthday message to him.

Also Read: Mercy Eke Celebrates Venita, Frodd As They Mark Their Birthdays (Photo)

Now, it seems  the reality stars who have been seen together lately are set to take things to the next level.

In the video below, the reality stars were all loved up on the dancefloor at an event.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B66jsN8nYRZ/?igshid=1culo924t4650

0

