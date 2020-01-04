Rapper, Illbliss Attacked For Not Being Supportive To Igbo Rappers (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Igbo indigenous rapper, Illbliss has been attacked on social media

He was attacked by an up and coming raper identified as Amfiz who tagged him and some other Eastern act ‘selfish.’

This was followed after the Igbo indigenous rapper, shared a photo of himself posing with Phyno and another popular entertainer from the East.

Reacting to the photo, the up and coming rapper hinted that they have failed in helping up and coming talents like himself.

He also pointed out that their Yoruba counterparts are doing right by the music industry, signing new talents.

Following that, Illbliss replied him and tagged his comments as disrespectful.

See Photos Here:

Illbliss
Between the two rappers
Illbliss
More photos
