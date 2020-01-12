Real Warri Pikin Shares Her Struggles Before Fame (Video)

Popular Nigerian actress and comedian, Real Warri Pikin has shared how tough it has been for her before fame.

Making a video, she pointed out that she was addressing people who thought that she just made it out of thin air.

According to her, her hustle didn’t just start as she has been going from place to place is search of a better life.

She also pointed out how she has been going from auditions to auditions and state to state and how she was rejected on several occasions.

