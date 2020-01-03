Seun Kuti Emerges Only Nigerian Artist On Coachella 2020 Lineup

Nigerian singer Seun Kuti has emerged the only Nigerian artiste to perform at the 2020 Coachella.

The organizers of the concert released the list of artistes scheduled to perform at the 2020 edition, and Seun Kuti is the only Nigerian on the list.

Read Also: Why I Was Furious With Coachella For Writing My Name In Small Fonts: Burna Boy

Seun Kuti will perform alongside members of Egypt ’80, at the two weekends event set to hold in April.

Last year, Nigerian superstar artistes, Burna Boy and Mr Eazi performed at the 2019 edition of the music festival.

Seun Kuti shared a photo of Coachella 2020 lineup on Instagram wrote;

”Cachella 2020 announced and We are going going back back to Cali Cali!! Swipe left for the atmosphere the last time we were there 8 years ago! @chefyeide in the background helping her partner build his dreams, be like her”