Singer Naira Marley Reveals Plans For 2020 (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer and entertainer, Naira Marley has taking to Instagram to share with fans his plans for 2020.

The singer who is known for his controversial comment and lyrics has hinted that this year is to focus on himself as he won’t try to pretend he likes anyone.

Sharing the photo of him lighting a blunt, He made this information known on Instagram.

READ ALSO – Apostle Chris Omashola Reacts After Naira Marley Retweeted His Sex Tape

Sharing the photo, he wrote: “I don’t have the energy to pretend to like anybody this year.”

See His Post Here: