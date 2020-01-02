Singer Wizkid Wishes Everyone A Happy New Month, NOT New Year

Multi-award winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid real name Ayodeji Balogun has decided to tow a different path instead of the traditional practice of wishing people a happy new year at the commencement of a new year.

Instead, the singer, while taking to his social media page, shared a happy new month message to people around the world.

The move has since set tongues wagging with some people going as far as pointing out that the singer might be using a different calendar from what Nigerians are using.

