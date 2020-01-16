‘Some Jobs Are Not Professions’ – Nigerian Lady Laments (Photo)

A Nigerian lady identified as Adora Ikwuemesi has shared thoughts on the types of jobs she believes are professions.

Adora who is also an author shared a post on her Facebook page advising Nigerians on how to move on from stepping stones jobs.

The author explained that she shared her opinion to advise people who started 2020 with mistakes by continuing a job or starting a job that is nor right for them.

According to her, jobs like an admin officer, customer service, call centre operator, and tellers are not professions. She said those jobs are stepping stones and entry-level paths that someone should be there for more than two years.

READ ALSO – Nigerian Lady Draws Attention Of Niniola, Teni Over Teacher’s Misconduct At Apata Memorial School

Ikwuemesi added that those kinds of jobs can only be considered professions if someone takes a path to be distinguished such as being a certified customer service professional to an excellent certified project manager.

See Her Post Here: