American Rapper, Drake To Visit Nigeria, Other African Countries In March

by Michael Isaac
Drake
Rapper Drake

Popular Canadian American-based rapper, Drake, is reportedly set to visit Nigeria in March this year.

The Canadian rapper has shared his plans to visit two cities in Nigeria, Lagos and Abuja and has shared his excitement about it.

It was gathered that Drake would perform on Saturday, March 29 and Sunday, March 30.

It was reported that the rapper would visit Nigeria as part of his six-city tour of Africa.

At the end of 2019, Nigeria was graced with the presence of top international stars like Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Future.

It seems like their visit to Nigeria has got more international artists making plans to visit Nigeria.

Watch The Video Here:

