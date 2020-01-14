Cardi B Excited Over IVY Park Collection Beyonce Gifted Her (Video)

Popular American rapper, Cardi B has reacted after coming home to find the surprise gift Beyonce gave to her.

The rapper who shares a healthy relationship with Beyonce took to Instagram to share her excitement as she thanked the Pop Queen.

According to Cardi, her whole closet was replaced with Beyonce’s latest Adidas IVY Park collection which made her feel special.

READ ALSO – I Want To Be A Politician: American Rapper, Cardi B

From the video she made, shoes, jackets and all sorts of outfits from the collection were spotted in her closet.

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7SiYrcgM9K/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link