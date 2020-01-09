Beyonce Shares Photos To Promote Her Adidas IVY Park Collection (Photo)

Popular American singer, Beyonce has shared a couple of photos and a promotional video for her much anticipated Adidas IVY Park collection.

The Pop Queen, took to Instagram to share these sexy photos of herself to promote the line dedicated to her daughter Blue Ivy, which will be launching on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

In one of the photos, the mother of three was pictured posing on a bicycle while clad in a bodysuit that showcased her curvy behind.

Recall that an earlier promotion was done in 2017 that featured Yara Shahidi.

See Photos Here:

Watch The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram

IVY PARK January 18

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

