SoundCityMVP2020: Burna Boy Crowned African Artist Of The Year

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy went home with Best African Artist award at the just concluded, Sound City MVP Awards in Lagos.

SoundCityMVP Awards
SoundCityMVP Awards

The Grammy nominee saw off competition from fellow Nigerian stars, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade and Davido to win this category.

Also Read: Footballer, Memphis Depay Grooves To Burna Boy’s Song (Video)

The popular singer who also went home with Male Artist of the year was absent at the event.

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Burna Boy (NG) – WINNER

Davido (NG)

Diamond Platnumz (TZ)

Shatta Wale (GH)

Sho Madjozi (SA)

Tiwa Savage (NG)

Wizkid (NG)

Yemi Alade (NG)

Tags from the story
Burna Boy, SoundCityMVP2020
0

You may also like

Unclad couple found dead in car after they “turned engine on to keep warm during s3x”

#BBNaija: I Have No Plan To Date Alex After The Show — Leo

Minnie Mouse gets her star, a few decades after Mickey

Actress, Ifeoluwa Rejected Tayo ‘Ijebu’ Amokade’s Marriage Proposal For This Unbelievable Reason

Peter Okoye, Lola & Awilo Goof Around…

I Have Found Everything I Want In A Woman In Juliet Ibrahim – Iceberg Slim

Braless Mary J. Blige Steps Out In Plunging Outfit For Movie Premiere

Tom Cruise reportedly Injured while attempting Mission Impossible 6 Stunt

Reno Omokri

‘What she did is not a crime’ – Reno Omokri defends Blessing Okoro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *