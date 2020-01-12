SoundCityMVP2020: Burna Boy Crowned African Artist Of The Year

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy went home with Best African Artist award at the just concluded, Sound City MVP Awards in Lagos.

The Grammy nominee saw off competition from fellow Nigerian stars, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade and Davido to win this category.

The popular singer who also went home with Male Artist of the year was absent at the event.

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Burna Boy (NG) – WINNER

Davido (NG)

Diamond Platnumz (TZ)

Shatta Wale (GH)

Sho Madjozi (SA)

Tiwa Savage (NG)

Wizkid (NG)

Yemi Alade (NG)