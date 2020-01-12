SoundCityMVP2020: Davido Wins Digital Artist Of The Year

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has been crowned the digital artist of the year at Sound City MVP Awards.

Singer Davido
Singer, Davido

The award is given to the African act with the most digital streams in the year under review.

Also Read: Stay Away From Chioma’s Sister, Davido Warns Ubi Franklin

The DMW boss hit song “Sweet in the Middle” featuring Zlatan and Naira Marley; one of the songs on his “A Good Time” album has been recognised as the song with most streams in Africa.

Digital Artiste of the Year
Cassper Nyovest [SA]
Davido [NG] Winner
Diamond Platnumz [TZ]
Kizz Daniel [NG]
Mr Eazi [NG]
Yemi Alade [NG]
Wizkid [NG]

