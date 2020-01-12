Fireboy DML Wins Listener’s Choice Award At Sound City MVP Awards

Fast-rising YBNL act, Fireboy DML’s hit song “Jealous” has been chosen as the best song by listeners in Africa in 2019 at the Sound City MVP Awards.

The category had new crop of artistes in the Nigerian music industry like Mavin Records’ Rema, and Joe boy and it also included Grammy award nominee, Burna Boy.

Listeners’ Choice

Baby – JoeBoy (NG)

Dumebi – Rema (NG)

Fetch your Life – Prince Kaybee (SA)

Jealous – Fireboy DML (NG) Winner

Jama – DJ Mic Smith (GH)

Kainama – Harmonize (TZ)

Killin Dem – BurnaBoy (NG)

Kpo K3K3 – StoneBwoy (GH)

Oil & Gas – Olamide (NG)