Naira Marley Bags Viewers Choice Award At Sound City MVP Awards

Popular Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley has been awarded the Viewers Choice Award at the Sound City MVP awards.

The award ceremony held at Eko convention centre in the early hours of Sunday, 12th of January 2020.

The rapper’s hit single “soapy” was deemed the best for 2019 by viewers ahead of songs from Tiwa Savage, Chinko Ekun, Burna Boy and a host of other top artists in the Africa music industry.

This is the singer’s first award since his breakthrough on the Nigerian music scene at the middle of 2019.