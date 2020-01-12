SoundCityMVP2020: Rema Emerges Best New Act

by Olayemi Oladotun

Fast-rising Mavin records act, Rema has been crowned as the best new act in 2019 at the Sound City MVP Awards.

Rema
Nigerian Artiste Rema

The singer had a wonderful debut in the music industry in 2019 and this led him to win several awards such as the Next rated Award at the Headies.

Also Read: Skales Reveals What Wizkid Said About Mavin Act, Rema

Complimenting tthe next rated award he won, the Mavin act has been named the best new act in Africa in 2019.

Best New MVP
FireBoy DML (NG)
JoeBoy (NG)
Marioo (TZ)
Rema (NG) – Winner
Simmy (SA)
Wendy Shay (GH)

Tags from the story
Rema, SoundCityMVP2020
0

You may also like

Is Beyonce Pregnant With Second Child??

Aboki Ice Prince Zamani in the Big Brother House

BBNaija; Don’t bring back evicted housemates, Nigerians Troll Big Brother(Reactions)

Singer Djinee releases new promo photos

Professor Gyampo

Nigerian Student Sent Me Her Nude Pictures, Phone Number – Ghanaian Lecturer

Movie Producer, Mike Nliam Dissociates Self From Brand After It Named Tonto Dikeh Ambassador

Kylie Jenner And Tyga Are Really Engaged?!?

UI Rated Best University In Nigeria, ABUAD Tops Private Varsities

Lil Kesh Confirms His Exit From YBNL

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *