SoundCityMVP2020: Rema Emerges Best New Act

Fast-rising Mavin records act, Rema has been crowned as the best new act in 2019 at the Sound City MVP Awards.

The singer had a wonderful debut in the music industry in 2019 and this led him to win several awards such as the Next rated Award at the Headies.

Complimenting tthe next rated award he won, the Mavin act has been named the best new act in Africa in 2019.

Best New MVP

FireBoy DML (NG)

JoeBoy (NG)

Marioo (TZ)

Rema (NG) – Winner

Simmy (SA)

Wendy Shay (GH)