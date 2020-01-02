Skales Reveals What Wizkid Said About Mavin Act, Rema

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian singer, Skales took to his twitter handle to reveal what Afro-pop star, Wizkid said about fast rising musician, Rema.

wizkid and Skales
Speaking recently on Rema’s Influence in music and making a lasting impression, Skales revealed he had a conversation with Starboy recently and it appears that the latter Rema believes the Mavin singer is a star and was going to last in the industry.

Skales who is an Edo indigene took to his Twitter page to reveal that he is a big fan of the fast-rising singer.

See his post below:

