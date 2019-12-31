Burna Boy, Rema Make Obama’s 2019 List Of Favourite Songs

Former President of the United States, Barrack Obama took to his social media page to release the list of his favorite songs for the outgoing year.

Out of the over 30 songs chosen by Obama on the list, Nigerian Grammy nominee, Burna Boy, and fast-rising Mavin records act, Rema made the list.

Recall that some months ago, the former president listed Rema’s single “Superman” as one of the top fifty songs he listened to throughout the summer.

See the full list below: