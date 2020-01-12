SoundCityMVP2020: Teni Crowned Female Artist Of The Year

Popular Nigerian singer, Teni has been crowned the best female singer in Africa in 2019 at the just concluded Sound City MVP Awards.

In a category that included, fellow Nigerian singers, Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade, Teni Makanaki was crowned the best among the ladies in Africa.

Best Female MVP

Betty G (ETH)

Daphne (CMR)

Nandy (TZ)

Sho Madjozi (SA)

Teni (NG) – Winner

Tiwa Savage (NG)

Yemi Alade (NG)

Also Read: Nigerian Lady Draws Attention Of Niniola, Teni Over Teacher’s Misconduct At Apata Memorial School

In another category, Tiwa Savage music video for her single, 49-99 was deemed the best in Africa in 2019.

Video of the Year

49-99 – Tiwa Savage by Meji Alabi (NG) – Winner

Dangote – Burna Boy by Clarence Peters (NG)

Jericho – Simi by Adasa Cookey (NG)

Ngwa – Blick Bassy by Tebego Malope (SA)

Ohema – Kuami Eugene by Rex (GH)