SoundCityMVP2020: Teni Crowned Female Artist Of The Year

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian singer, Teni has been crowned the best female singer in Africa in 2019 at the just concluded Sound City MVP Awards.

Singer teni
Singer Teni

In a category that included, fellow Nigerian singers, Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade, Teni Makanaki was crowned the best among the ladies in Africa.

Best Female MVP
Betty G (ETH)
Daphne (CMR)
Nandy (TZ)
Sho Madjozi (SA)
Teni (NG) – Winner 
Tiwa Savage (NG)
Yemi Alade (NG)

In another category, Tiwa Savage music video for her single, 49-99 was deemed the best in Africa in 2019.

Video of the Year
49-99 – Tiwa Savage by Meji Alabi (NG) – Winner
Dangote – Burna Boy by Clarence Peters (NG)
Jericho – Simi by Adasa Cookey (NG)
Ngwa – Blick Bassy by Tebego Malope (SA)
Ohema – Kuami Eugene by Rex (GH)

