SoundCityMVP2020: Burna Boy Wins Male Act Of The Year

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has been crowned the best male artist of 2019 at the Sound City MVP Awards.
The “Dangote” crooner had a wonderful 2019 winning several awards in and out of Nigeria, from the BET international act of the year, to the Headies award artist of the year to mention a few.
Also Read: Footballer, Memphis Depay Grooves To Burna Boy’s Song (Video)
The singer also earned a Grammy nomination to attest to his outstanding performance in 2019.
Best Male MVP
Burna Boy (NG) – Winner
Davido (NG)
Diamond Platnumz (TZ)
King Promise (GH)
Sjava (SA)
Wizkid (NG)
Zlatan (NG)