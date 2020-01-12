John Legend Congratulates Gedoni, Khafi On Their Marriage Proposal

American RnB singer, John Legend took to his Instagram page to congratulate former Big Brother Naija housemates, Gedoni and Khafi on their proposal.

Recall that some days ago, a video of the proposal of the reality stars surfaced online.

Also Read: Khafi Takes Gedoni To See Her Grandmother Ahead Of Their Upcoming Wedding (Photo)

The reality stars have become the talk of the town since their marriage proposal became a public knowledge.

Reacting to the video of the lovebirds, the American singer congratulated them as he expressed that he loves seeing such event.

See his post below: