Sunmbo Adeoye Celebrates Her First Son With Tuface, Nino Idibia, As He Turns14

Nigerian celebrity mom, Sunmbo Adeoye has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her first son, Nino Idibia whom she had for popular singer, Tuface Idibia.

The young lad clocked 14 on January 15, and his mother penned a sweet note and posted a couple of photos to mark the special occasion.

The entrepreneur, who is now happily married to Pastor David Adeoye, wrote;

“Love my teenage son. God has blessed me with an amazing one.

Self driven, high performing in sports and academics and with such a matured mind.

Learning to parent with you and understanding the uniqueness of the various stages as you grow in age is just mind blowing.

I love that each growing stage creates such a unique atmosphere for our mum and son bond.

Either I’m being your mom- manager, mom-driver, mom-teacher or mom-barber, I’m just honored that you choose to trust me with your deepest thoughts and visions.

I Love you so much my Fabulous baby Nino, and can’t stop reminiscing on how expressive, loving and curious you were as a baby. I’m sure now as a teen, you will keep growing in wisdom and in stature as i view your future through the lens of Faith.

May the Lord bless and keep you, may He cause His face to Shine on you and give you peace all the days of your life.

Please join me as I wish my first born a HAPPY 14th BIRTHDAY”

