Tammy Abraham Scores As Chelsea Defeat Burnley

Chelsea defeated Burnley 3-0 during their domestic league clash corresponding to matchday 20th at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The victory consolidates the Blues grip on their fourth position as they now sit 4 points above 5th placed Manchester United.

The match began with intensive pressing from the visitor until the Blues were awarded a penalty which was duly converted by Jorginho.

Nigerian born English International, Tammy Abraham was also on hand to add a second just before the half time break.

The second half then began with Callum Hodoi adding a third which sealed their victory.