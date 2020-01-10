Toolz Receives 10-Year Recognition As OAP For Beat FM (Photo)

Popular Nigerian OAP, Toolz has been recognized for her service at the popular Nigerian radio station, Beat FM.

Sharing her excitement, the curvy celebrity OAP shared a photo of the plaque she received as she also shared her journey so far.

Toolz who have been in the media industry for a while also hinted that getting a radio gig ten years ago was the first of its kind for her.

Sharing the photo, she wrote: “I’ve been in this industry for a second phewww! Who would’ve thought that my first ever radio gig would last this long?? Grateful for everything!! Thank you Megalectrics.”

See Post Here: