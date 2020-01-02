Tunde Ednut Reacts As American Model, Naomi Campbell Hugs Wizkid Tight At A Concert (Photo)

by Eyitemi Majeed
American model, Naomi Campbell and Wizkid
American model, Naomi Campbell, and Wizkid

Tunde Ednut, a popular social media commentator and former singer, definitely has a thing for multi-award winning singer, Wizkid real name Ayodeji Balogun.

First, he raised eyebrows after the singer was spotted hanging out with legendary Nigerian actress, Genevieve Nnaji.

Well, he has also reacted to a viral photo wherein Wizkid was spotted with the American supermodel, Naomi Campbell.

He wrote:

“Hmmmmn Naomi Campbell, I hail Oo… This holding Na wa Oo… Hmmmmn…. Naomi, trust me, you have stained that white T-Shirt.”

