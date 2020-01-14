Vice President’s Daughter, Kiki Osinbajo Flaunts Boyfriend (Photo)

Kiki Osinbajo, the second daughter of Nigeria’s vice president, Yemi Osinbajo has set social media ablaze after sharing a photo of herself and her boyfriend on her Instagram page.

While the beauty entrepreneur didn’t reveal the identity of the beau, some eagle-eyed social media users have gone ahead to dig up and shared that he is Hafeez Yaroson from the prominent Yaroson royal family in Kaduna.

According to reports, he is said to be a big Hausa rapper at one point before going on to embrace polo.

Kiki tagged the photo: ‘amor.’

See what she shared below: