103-Year-Old Woman Recovers From Coronavirus

By Verity Awala

A 103-year-old woman in Iran has recovered from the coronavirus disease, state media reports.

There have been overwhelming reports of elderly people being mostly at risk of the disease.

The unnamed woman had been hospitalised in the central city of Semnan for about a week, IRNA news agency said.

Read Also: BREAKING: Lagos Confirms Four New Cases Of Coronavirus

However, she was “discharged after making a complete recovery”, Semnan University of Medical Sciences head Navid Danayi was quoted as saying by IRNA late Tuesday.

The woman was said to be the second elderly patient in Iran to survive the disease.

The other was a 91-year-old man from Kerman, in the southeast of Iran, the news agency said. After being sick for three days, he recovered on Monday despite having pre-existing medical conditions including high blood pressure and asthma, it added.

 

