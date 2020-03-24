Actress Stella Damasus Shares Secret To Financial Freedom

Actress Stella Damasus has taken to her social media page to share her secret to how anyone can get financial and spiritual freedom.

Accoridng to the mom of two, forgiveness is the key to getting this.

Read Also: Stay At Home Except There Is Emergency, Stella Damasus Tells Fans

”#SDtips for 2020. I have learnt that FORGIVENESS is the key to unlock your financial, spiritual, emotional and psychological freedom for a lot of people. Carrying the burden of hate and anger keeps you in one place without progress. You are like a hamster on a wheel. You think you are running to get somewhere but you are not going anywhere. You are praying but no response. You are working extra hard but no results. At this point we should all know what to do….”