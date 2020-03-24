Entertainment

Actress Stella Damasus Shares Secret To Financial Freedom

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

Health and FoodValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus: Nigeria Records Two New Cases, Total Number Now At 44

Nigeria has recorded two new coronavirus cases in the federal capital territory (FCT) and Bauchi state, according to the...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Coronavirus: I Will Support Total Lockdown If Govt…- Tinubu

The former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed that he would support the total lockdown...
Read more
EducationOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: NECO Suspends Entrance Exams Into Unity Schools

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced the postponement of the 2020 common entrance examination into 104 Unity schools...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Bauchi Governor Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The test result of Bauchi state governor has finally confirmed that he is a carrier of the deadly coronavirus.This...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Lionel Messi Tops Highest Paid Football Players In 2020

Barcelona forward and captain, Lionel Messi has been named the highest-paid player in 2020.According to a study by France...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

 

Stella Damasus
Nollywood Actress Stella Damasus

Actress Stella Damasus has taken to her social media page to share her secret to how anyone can get financial and spiritual freedom.

Accoridng to the mom of two, forgiveness is the key to getting this.

Read Also: Stay At Home Except There Is Emergency, Stella Damasus Tells Fans

#SDtips for 2020. I have learnt that FORGIVENESS is the key to unlock your financial, spiritual, emotional and psychological freedom for a lot of people. Carrying the burden of hate and anger keeps you in one place without progress. You are like a hamster on a wheel. You think you are running to get somewhere but you are not going anywhere. You are praying but no response. You are working extra hard but no results. At this point we should all know what to do….”

 

Previous articleActress Nkechi Blessing’s Mother Collapses. Here’s Why
Next articleCoronavirus: Toyin Abraham’s Husband Climbs Moutain To Pray
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Toyin Abraham’s Husband Climbs Moutain To Pray

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Kolawole Ajeyemi, husband to actress Toyin Abraham has joined many others in the fight against coronavirus.Kola in his own way decided to go up...
Read more

Actress Nkechi Blessing’s Mother Collapses. Here’s Why

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
 Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing surprised her mom a few days ago with a new store.The surprise which has since surfaced online saw the actress's...
Read more

Taylor Swift Finally Speaks On Her Feud With Kanye West

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Multi-award winning singer Taylor Swift has spoken out for the first time since the unedited audio of her 2016 conversation with Kanye West leaked.The...
Read more

Coronavirus: Only God Can Save Humanity – Reno Omokri

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Nigerian author Reno Omokri is of the opinion that only God can save the world from the coronavirus pandemic.Omokri took to his IG page to...
Read more
- Advertisement -