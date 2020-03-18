BREAKING: Nigeria Places Travel Ban On China, US, Italy, Iran, Others

The Nigerian government on Wednesday placed a travel ban on countries that have recorded over 1000 cases of coronavirus.

Such countries include China, the United States, Italy, Iran and South Korea.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha made this known to newsmen on Wednesday.

The SGF also revealed that those who arrived into the country in the last 15 days from the 13 countries, would be subjected to supervised 14 days self-isolation.

Mustapha, who was accompanied by the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehinare, explained that the ban on the 13 countries became necessary because of their high-risk status in terms of the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The travel ban is set to take effect on March 21.