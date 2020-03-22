Celebrity Week In Review: Kate Henshaw, Hilda Dokubo Join Hands To Kick Against Senator Abbo’s Appointment

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw and Hilda Dokubo weren’t happy to receive the news that Senator Elisha Abbo had been appointed as patron of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).

Reacting bitterly to the appointment, Henshaw took to her Twitter page to state that the lawmaker was not worthy to be a patron of AGN and female members of the association do not want to be slapped.

Dokubo’s opinion wasn’t different either as she stated that he isn’t the right person to be given the position.

The president of the association, Rollas Ejezie granted a TV interview to respond to their criticisms and he defended the appointment of the senator who was caught slapping a nursing mother in a sex toy shop.

The actor also slammed both actresses saying both are probably not members of the AG.

Rollas also added that the victim did not reject the apology while adding that Kate and Hilda who called him out were probably not AGN members.

Kate didn’t give up the fight easily as she shared screenshots of a mail Rollas sent to her less than a month ago, telling her that the AGN is nominating her as “Veteran Actor of Nigeria.”