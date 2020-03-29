Entertainment

Coronavirus: Daddy Freeze Slams ‘Hypocrites Who Call Themselves Christians’

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

OAP Daddy Freeze
OAP Daddy Freeze

Media personality Daddy Freeze lost it a few hours ago while sharing his thoughts on social distancing during this COVID 19 pandemic period.

According to Freeze, people have still refused to sit in their homes, putting the lives of many others in jeopardy.

Read Also: Daddy Freeze Reacts As Chioma Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Sharing the video of a man asking that churches not open during this period, Freeze agreed with him writing;

”May God bless him! He couldn’t have said it better! Let me help him say it.

This is my message to some hypocrites who call themselves Christians.

If you refuse to understand the words of the law, asking for a sit at home politely; you’ll understand this…

Stay the Fvck at home you retards, You dingbats, this is not the worship of God, this is playing with death.

The scriptures preach social distancing, the scriptures tell us that we should stay at home when the angel of death is passing over, the scriptures say we must live alone in isolation if we have a contagious disease, why can’t you obey.

◄ Luke 17:12 ►
New International Version
As he was going into a village, ten men who had leprosy met him. They stood at a distance.

◄ Isaiah 26:20 ►
New International Version
Go, my people, enter your rooms and shut the doors behind you; hide yourselves for a little while until his wrath has passed by.

◄ Leviticus 13 ►
New International Version
[45] “Anyone with such a defiling disease must wear torn clothes, let their hair be unkempt, cover the lower part of their face and cry out, ‘Unclean! Unclean!’
[46] As long as they have the disease they remain unclean. They must live alone; they must live outside the camp.”

View this post on Instagram

This is my message to some hypocrites who call themselves Christians. – If you refuse to understand the words of the law, asking for a sit at home politely; you’ll understand this…👇👇👇 – Stay the Fvck at home you fvcking retards, You fvcking dingbats, this is not the worship of God, this is playing with death, you fvcking cvnts. 🙄 – The scriptures preache social distancing, the scriptures tell us that we should stay at home when the angel of death is passing over, the scriptures say we must live alone in isolation if we have a contagious disease, why can’t you obey you little di<kheads.🤬 – ◄ Luke 17:12 ► New International Version As he was going into a village, ten men who had leprosy met him. They stood at a distance. – ◄ Isaiah 26:20 ► New International Version Go, my people, enter your rooms and shut the doors behind you; hide yourselves for a little while until his wrath has passed by. – ◄ Leviticus 13 ► New International Version [45] "Anyone with such a defiling disease must wear torn clothes, let their hair be unkempt, cover the lower part of their face and cry out, 'Unclean! Unclean!' [46] As long as they have the disease they remain unclean. They must live alone; they must live outside the camp.

A post shared by FRZ (@daddyfreeze) on

