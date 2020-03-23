COVID-19: Lagos Bans Standing On BRT Buses, Sets New Rules On Public Transportation

The Lagos state commissioner for transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde has stated that a ban has been imposed on passengers standing on public buses as a preventive measure against the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Speaking in a statement, Oladehinde further released a new regulation for public transportation, which includes the provision of hand sanitizers among others.

“All Transport Operators/Companies are expected to sanitize their parks and garages regularly and continuously (at least before and after each trip).

“All Transport Operators/Companies are expected to have at the entrance to their respective parks/garages, washing hand equipment with soap and running water.

“All Operators are expected to have alcohol-based sanitizers in their Vehicles for the use of Drivers, Conductors and Passengers.

“All Operators are not allowed to overcrowd/overload their vehicles at this point in time, Passenger’s spacing must be fully observed. NCDC recommends that at least 2m (5feet) distance is required between anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness.

“No standing in all BRT and LBSL bus operations.

“All buses should be at 60% capacity and not 100% (i.e danfo and other commercial buses).

“All Air Conditioning System in public transport be put off.

“All public transport Operators/Company must have a temperature reader to test each passenger before boarding the bus.

“All drivers and conductors should always wear hand gloves and nose guides while in transit.

“All passengers are also required to sanitize themselves before and after each trip.

“Passengers are also required to regularly wash their hands with soap and running water before and after each trip.

“Operators/Companies and passengers are expected to report any suspected case of COVID-19 to the Ministry of Transportation or call 08000CORONA.

“Passengers are also expected to report any Operator/Company that does not comply with these guidelines to the Monitoring Officer at sight or write to the Ministry, stating the Vehicle Registration Number, Park and Time.

“With these directives well disseminated to you our transport stakeholders and the men of the realms of fourth estate, we are confident that together we can put off this ranging fire of COVID-19.

“Together we can stop further spread of the virus in Lagos State and Nigeria.”